The announcement of the 65th National Film Awards are being held at PIB Conference Room, Shastri Bhawan in New Delhi. The chairpersons of the three juries (Feature, Non-feature and Writing) for the 65th National Film Awards are announcing the awards for the different categories. This year, the jury is being headed by director Shekhar Kapur. The jury panel has 10 members from across the Indian film industry

The 65th National Film Awards are currently underway and being announced by the jury headed by renowned filmmaker Shekhar Kapur. The panel is made up of 10-members of the Indian film industry like Kannada director P Sheshadri, screenwriter Imtiaz Hussain, actor Gautami Tadimalla and lyricist Mehboob among others. Amit V Masurkar’s Newton has bagged the Best Hindi Film while Pankaj Tripathi has received a special mention for his performance. Ganesh Acharya has won the award for Best Choreography for the song Goli Tu Lath maar in Toilet Ek Prem Katha. SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali has so far won in two categories- Best Action Direction and Special Effects.

Newton which has Rajkummar Rao in titular role received critical acclaim during release and dealt with the unspoken issue of voting. The story saw a government clerk played by Rao who tries to run a free and fair election in a conflict area in central India. A comedy-drama co-written and directed by Amit V. Masurkar stars Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Anjali Patil and Raghubir Yadav. The film got eight nominations at the 63rd Filmfare Awards, including Best Film (Critics), Best Actor (Critics) for Rao, Best Supporting Actor for Tripathi while winning Best Film and Filmfare Award for Best Story. The film is produced by Manish Mundra under Drishyam Films, known for the 2015 film Masaan, and the film is Amit Masurkar’s second feature after his debut film.

The awards are still underway and winners are being announced. Late actress Sridevi was awarded best actress for her last film Mom which won other categories as well.

ALSO READ: October: Varun Dhawan as Dan will make you expect the unexpected | Veere Di Wedding: Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor to groove on Badshah’s song

ALSO READ: October movie review: An intense depiction of human emotions



For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App