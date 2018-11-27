One of the famous and bankable actresses of the Tollywood industry Tamanna Bhatia also called as Tamannaah or Thamannah rose to fame with her Bollywood movie Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion. Talking about her latest picture Tamanna Bhatia took to her offical Instagram handle to share the news of her latest song Oh No Never from her movie Next Enti will be releasing tomorrow on the official YouTube page of T-series.

One of the famous and bankable actresses of the Tollywood industry Tamanna Bhatia also called as Tamannaah or Thamannah rose to fame with her Bollywood movie Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion is all set to make a mark again in the south industry with her upcoming flick Next Enti opposite Sundeep Kishan and Navdeep. Enjoying a massive fan following of 6.4 million on the photo-sharing platform Instagram, Tamanna Bhatia is now a social media sensation.

Tamanna Bhatia made her acting debut at the age of 15 with Chand Sa Roshan Chehra and also Appeared in Abhijeet Sawant’s album Lafzon Main from the album Apka Abhijeet in 2005. Since then she has featured in more than 60 films in three different languages among which some of her famous Tamil and Telugu movies are Ayan, Paiyaa, 100% LOVE, Sketch, Bengal Tiger, among others. Intrestingly, She is the first actress from india who was nominated at saturn Awards for Best Supporting actress. Check some of her sexiest pictures here:

