The next gen stars of the tinsel town- Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor are setting new friendship goals each passing day. Be it partying together to being spotted by the paparazzi after a movie, the divas make heads turn whenever they make an appearance together along with their close pals Ananya Panday and her brother Ahaan Panday. Recently, Sanjay Kapoor shared an adorable picture of the two star kids on his Instagram account and captioned, “They grow up so fast.”

In the photo, while Shah Rukh Khan’s little girl Suhana can be seen flashing a beautiful smile in a black crop top paired with sequenced black denims, her BFF Shanaya is donning a teal top paired with blue denims. Just like her father, Suhana also wants to win the hearts of audiences in the Hindi film industry. Talking about her aspirations of becoming an actor, Shah Rukh Khan had earlier said, “Suhana wants to be an actress. I see that zeal in her. She’s extremely good on stage; I’ve seen her performances. She’s admittedly a cinema fan and wants to be in the industry.”

“But my point is simple — you need to complete your education before doing anything. That’s the only thing I have told my children. Otherwise, they are free to be in the film industry, not be in it and do whatever they like. I will be supportive of whatever they want to,” he added. The dotting fathers Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Kapoor have shared the screen space in films like Shakti-The Power, Kal Ho Na Ho and Luck By Chance.

Check out some other photos of the divas:

