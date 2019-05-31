Sai Pallavi, Suriya, Devaraj and Rakul Preet Singh-starrer Tamil movie NGK has been leaked online by Tamilrockers. The film has been directed by Selvaraghavan.

The movie has hit the silver screen today and just before the release of the film, the piracy site leaked it online. The Tamil movie was one of the most awaited films of this year. NGK is a political drama which has been helmed by critically acclaimed filmmaker Selvaraghavan.

The movie has been backed by S. R. Prakashbabu and S. R. Prabhu under the banner of Dream Warrior Pictures. The film also stars Ponvannan, Bala Singh, Rajkumar, Nizhalgal Ravi, Uma Padmanabhan, Thalaivasal Vijay and Vela Ramamoorthy in key roles and was one of the most awaited films of this year.

Earlier, the business of movies like Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Thackeray, Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar’s 2.0, Student of the Year 2, Karan Johar’s Kalank was majorly affected after they got leaked by Tamilrockers.

However, the fate of NGK will be decided after the opening day collections of the film come. Its lead actress Rakul Preet Singh was last seen in Bollywood movie De De Pyar De which performed very well at the Box office.

NGK is also the first Tamil movie ever to release in South Korea. The trailer of the film had created a lot of buzz on social media and even the songs from the films such as Thandalkaaran, Thimiranumda, Anbe Peranbe and Pothachaalum were loved by fans!

