NGK movie review: Political-drama film NGK also known as Nandha Gopalan Kumaran, featuring South stars Suriya, Sai Pallavi and Rakul Preet Singh has released today and has currently become the only thing fans are talking about on the Internet for their first day first shows. The film is directed by Selvaraghavan, who is predominantly known for Tamil films and is bankrolled by S R Prakashbabu and S R Prabhu of Dream Warrior Pictures.

The film narrates the story of a citizen, who wishes to enter the world of politics in order to make a change in the system. The film is getting a great response from the critics as well as the fans. Moreover, the makers of the film also launched an emoji for the film and made it the first Tamil movie to have its own emoji.

The lead actor of the film Suriya is in his full form and has performed outstandingly in the film. The powerful fights at the market and the toilets, mature moments, on-point expressions and powerful dialogues make the film a super hit. The director of the film Selvaraghavan has left no stone unturned to make the film interesting with his signature sequences.

Moreover, Telugu star Rakul Preet Singh also shines in the film in the powerful role of political analyst Vanathi. Though the lead star Suriya spends less time on social media, he partnered with the director to connect with the fans through a live chat on Twitter.

The last film of the director Selvaraghavan performed averagely at the box office so the filmmaker decided to come back with a big roar with his film NGK. This film is the first collaboration of the lead star Suriya with the director Selvaraghavan, which is currently creating a buzz on social media. Tamil star Suriya is best known for films like Kaakha Kaakha, Pithamagan, Vaaranam Aiyiram and many more.

