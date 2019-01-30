Popular television actress Nia Sharma has once again taken social media by storm with her latest photo which she shared on Instagram on Wednesday in a sexy black bralette and denim jeans. Nia Sharma is one of the most popular television actresses.

Popular television actress Nia Sharma, who raised the temperature with her bold avatar in Vikram Bhatt’s erotic-thriller web-series titled Twisted and Twisted 2, has been killing it on Instagram with her sultry and tempting photos. In the latest photo shared by Nia Sharma on her Instagram account, the diva looks breathtakingly sexy in a black bra and grey denim. Her neck piece is too stylish and the black shades are making Nia look hotter. The way she has done her hair is amazing and the photo has taken over social media.

Nia Sharma became a household name after playing the lead role in Zee TV’s show Jamai Raja. However, she has previously worked in television shows such as Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha, Nayi Soch Ki Talaash Aamir Ke Saath, Behenein, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, among a few others before she shot to fame and came in the limelight with Jamai Raja.

Nia Sharma was also ranked amongst 2017’s top 50 Sexiest Asian Women of the year and is one of the hottest television actresses of recent times.

Nia Sharma has also been a participant in popular reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and emerged as one of the finalists on the show. Nia Sharma is currently seen playing a key role in Ishq Mein Marjawan in which she is playing the role of Aarohi Kashyap.

Nia Sharma was highly applauded for her phenomenal performance in Twisted as well as in Twisted 2 as Alia Mukherjee. Nia Sharma is also an Internet sensation!

