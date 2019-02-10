Television actor Nia Sharma is best known for setting her own trend and leaves no chance of giving major fashion goals to her fans. The hottie has about 2.6 million followers on Instagram which proves that the actor is her fans favourite. Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram handle to share her stylish looks, have a look

Nia Sharma is counted amongst the most stylish actors of the Bollywood industry who leaves no chance of setting the Internet on fire with her flamboyant looks and avatar. The Internet sensation has a huge base and keeps entertaining them with her stupendous acting roles and sexy images on the Internet. Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram handle to share her recent bold looks. The most alluring part about her picture is her eye makeup which is currently setting the Internet on fire.

In the picture, her black overcoat with long boots is something one cannot miss at all. It is not the first time when the actor has astonished her fans with her looks, she keeps doing it and strikes the attention of her fans every now and then with her stylish attires, bold avatar and innovative looks. The hardworking actor has worked in various genres and portrays every character with full energy and honesty. The actor has also been ranked on the second position in the Top 50 Sexiest Asian Women list of the year 2017 and third in 2016. The actor commenced in the year 2010 with the show Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha and since then she has been giving major hits to the Television industry. She has also appeared in Vikram Bhatt’s web series Twisted in the year 2018 and was praised by her fans for her bold avatar.

