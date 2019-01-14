Nia Sharma has again taken the social media by storm after sharing a photograph on Instagram. She looks beautiful in all pink outfit that you will simply can't take your eyes off from this photograph. She has defined the simplicity and elegance after carrying her outfit with utmost grace.

Television most sexiest actor Nia Sharma never misses any opportunity in updating her fans about her every minute detail. From her hot photoshoots to fun-filled vacations, when it comes to share her happiness, she quickly shares it on Instagram. Nia is presently enjoying her holidays in Goa. She is making sure to share every beautiful glimpse from her holidays. On Jan 13th 2019, she has again taken the social media by storm after sharing some beautiful pictures. In the photographs, she can be seen wearing an all-pink outfit. The netted pink skirt perfectly complemented her trendy and stylish appearance.

With dewy makeup and minimal accessories of a choker, she amps her style statement effortlessly. She matched her look with sunglasses. Her long open tresses with soft curls made her look gorgeous as ever. The photograph is imply a perfect visual treat to the eyes for the fans as she can seen striking a pose for the cameralenses in the background of the windy waves. In the caption, she wrote ‘windy waves’. Soon after her post the comment section was flooded with praises. Till now, this photograph has received 127,074 likes.

Nia Sharma frequently shares her photos on Instagram. Compiling some of her precious set of photographs from her memorable days, we bring you some of the glimpses.

Nia Sharma has portrayed various roles such as Manvi and Anu in Hazaaron Khwashein Aesi, Kaali:Ek Agnipariksha respectively. She also participated in Fear Factor:Khatron Ke Khiladi in 2017. She was among the top 5 finalists.

