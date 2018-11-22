Television glam queen Nia Sharma never fails to sway her fans with her hot and happening photos. Known for her hotness and on-trend fashion sense, the diva always brings something new to her timeline. Nia Sharma is undoubtedly one of the most loved and adored television celebrities who has now become a fashion inspiration for many girls out there. Well, we can see why. The sizzling beauty knows how to carry every look with ultimate elegance and grace. Be it a saree or a little black dress, Nia slays it all.
This time too, the gorgeous lady took to her official Instagram handle to post a photo of her looking astonishing as ever. Donning a classy chic look, Nia Sharma is looking stunning in white. One of the attraction points of her look is the yellow plumps she is carrying. Striking a sexy yet classy pose for the photo, Nia looks like a princess with an invisible crown. Have a look yourself!
Currently, Nia Sharma is playing the role of Aarohi Kashyap in the daily soap Ishq Mein Marjawan alongside Arjun Bijlani, Aalisha Panwar, Shoaib Ibrahim. She gained a lot of popularity from her web series Twisted and was also listed in the Top Fifty Sexiest Asian Women 2017. Other than her superb acting on Indian television, Nia attracts a lot of attention through her social media posts. Here are some of the stunning stills which created a buzz on the internet. Take a sneak peek!
