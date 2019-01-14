Television actress Nia Sharma, who is currently seen in popular daily soap Ishq Mein Marjawan, has been winning the Internet with her classy, stunning and sexy Instagram photos. The actress, who was at the second position in the list of 2017's Top 50 Sexiest Asian Women, is currently chilling in Goa with her Ishq Mein Marjawan co-star Arjun Bijlani.

Television actress Nia Sharma, who is currently seen in popular daily soap Ishq Mein Marjawan, has been winning the Internet with her classy, stunning and sexy Instagram photos. The actress, who was at the second position in the list of 2017’s Top 50 Sexiest Asian Women, is currently chilling in Goa with her Ishq Mein Marjawan co-star Arjun Bijlani. Nia Sharma has been sharing photos from her Goa vacay on her social media accounts such as Instagram and looks like the diva is having a gala time in Goa!

Nia Sharma, in the new photo which she shared on her Instagram account, is looking way too sexy as she poses in a white jacket with a pina colada and really funky neon glasses. Nia’s smile and the caption is way too cute! Nia Sharma is one of the most popular television actresses who shit to fame with Zee TV’s popular show Jamai Raja. She played the lead in the show for many years and then garnered all eyeballs with her bold and phenomenal performance in Vikram Bhatt’s web-series Twisted and Twisted 2.

She is currently seen in Ishq Mein Marjawan.

