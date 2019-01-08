Nia Sharma photos: Nia Sharma is among the top actors of the Television industry who has embarked her presence well with her hot and sexy photos. Her recent throwback picture is currently gaining millions of hearts and is counted amongst the top hot actors of the industry.

Nia Sharma hot photos: Nia Sharma is ranked second in the Top 50 sexiest Asian Women 2017 list and is also counted amongst the top sexiest actors of the industry. The hot diva is best known for her sensual avatar, sexy photos and trendy outfits. The actor’s throwback picture has recently captured hearts on social media. In the photo, she is looking gorgeous dressed in a white stylish top and short mini red skirt. With red hat and red boots, the hottie is simply dazzling on the Internet with her red avatar.

The Internet sensation has about 2.5 million followers on Instagram and misses no chance of surprising her fans with her hot and sexy photos. The best thing about the actor is her hardworking attitude and she is often seen crossing her comfort zone in every character she plays on-screen. Apart for working in various TV hit shows, the daring personality has also featured in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and was among the semi-finalists. Currently, the hardworking actor is featuring in the show– Ishq Mein Marjawan with co-actors Arjun Bijlani and Aalisha Panwar. The actor also gained limelight after appearing in web series–Twisted.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More