Nia Sharma hot photos: Nia Sharma is counted amongst the versatile actors who leaves no chance of surprising her fans with her hot photos. The Internet sensation has a massive fan following and impresses her fans every now than then with her sizzling photos. Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram handle to share her sultry pic. In the picture, she is looking alluring dressed in a baby pink short dress. The stunning part about the attire is her transy shrug with a gold studded belt. With straight hair and long earrings, the actor kills the Internet with her ravishing looks.

Nia Sharma commenced her acting career in the year 2010 with the daily soap Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha. The actor came into recognition after appearing in the show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and Jamai Raja. Nia is also counted amongst the allrounders of the industry and also appeared in the show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi in the year 2017 and became the finalists. Currently, the diva is conquering the hearts by depicting the role of Aarohi Kashyap in the show Ishq Mein Marjawan with costars Arjun Bijlani and Aalisha Panwar. Nia also created a buzz on the Internet with her bold role in Vikram Bhatt’s web series Twisted.

