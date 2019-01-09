Nia Sharma photos: Ishq Mein Marjawan actor Nia Sharma leaves no stone unturned to entertain her fans with her hot and intense photos. The actor has a huge fan following and is counted amongst those actors who test their talent in every on-screen role they play. Recently, the actor uploaded her sexy photo where she is looking stunning dressed in a red outfit.

Internet sensation Nia Sharma is counted amongst the hottest actors of the Television industry. The best thing about the actor is her vivacious personality and an inner quality of crossing her comfort zone by playing multiple characters on-screen. Recently diva also featured in the popular Vikram Bhatt’s webseries–Twisted where she was well appreciated or her intense role. Recently, the actor uploaded her alluring photos wherein she is wearing a red dress. With dark red lipstick and a slight tone of mascara, the beauty is killing the Internet with her stupendious looks.

The hottie has about 2.5 million followers on Image-sharing plaform–Instagram which proves the diva to be her fans favourite. Currently, the diva is winning hearts by portraying the role of Aarohi in Colors Tv show–Ishq Mein Marjawan. Her role is being praised and appreciated by her fans to the fullest. She has also worked in other serials and has been serving the industry since 2010. The harworking actor has also participated in Fear Factor Khatron ke Khiladi season 8 where she was among the semi finalists. The beauty is best known for her hot photos, sexy attires and stylish looks which is quite popular among the fans.

