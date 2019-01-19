Nia Sharma hot photos: Ishq Mein Marjawan actor Nia Sharma is counted among the versatile actors of the Television industry. The Internet sensation recently took to her Instagram to share her pictures with her co-star Arjun Bijlani. Both Arjun and Nia are looking ravishing dolled up in a white and pink combination. Have a look at their cosy pictures.

Nia Sharma looks exuberant as she poses with her Ishq Mein Marjawan co-star Arjun Bijlani, see photos

Internet sensation Nia Sharma is among the top sexiest actors of the Television industry. Her phenomenal work in daily soaps like Jamai Raja and Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai has proved to be a boon which has led her a strong fan base. The beauty keeps on spreading her hotness on social media and proves herself well in every character she plays on the screen. Currently, the actor is winning hearts by depicting the role of Aarohi in the show–Ishq Mein Marjawan which is currently high on TRP charts. The high spirited girl misses no chance of leaving her fans open-mouthed with her stunning looks and hot avatar.

The diva has worked really hard in the starting stage of her career and has polished her skills first by working in Theatres. She gained a lot of popularity and stardom and became the heartthrob after featuring in Vikram Bhatt’s web series Twisted where she was seen showcasing the bold side of her character. The hottie excels in raising the style quotient and always takes the game of glamour on a different level with a trendy attires and class. The hottie raises the temperatures on the Internet every now and then and has recently taken to her official Instagram handle to share her pictures, posing with her Ishq Mein Marjawan co-actor–Arjun Bijlani. She is looking beautiful and has dolled herself in a pink outfit. Their snug comfort in the photos has recently the drawn attention of fans and has garnered major shares and likes on Instagram.

