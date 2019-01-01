Known as one of the sexiest Asian women, Tv actor Nia Sharma has shared her latest photos on Instagram. In the photos, Nia can be seen posing with a volleyball at the beach. Donning a yellow crop top with white bikini bottoms, Nia is making everyone go weak in the knees with her super hot avatar. Have a look at her latest photos here-

Tv actor Nia Sharma, who is currently essaying the role of Aarohi in Ishq Mein Marjawan, has an uber-hot surprise on the occasion of New year. Known as one of the sexiest ladies in Asia, Nia never misses an opportunity to raise temperatures and this time is no different. As a perfect start to the year, Nia is beach ready in her latest Instagram post.

Dressed in an oversized yellow jersey top paired with white bikini bottoms and a cap, Nia is setting the screens on fire with her hotness quotient. In the photos shared by Nia, she can be seen posing with a volleyball. Looking at the photos, one can understand why Nia is considered as one of the sexiest Asian women and creates havoc on social media everytime she shares a new post.

Rose to fame with her stint in Star Plus’ show Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Nia Sharma is one of the known personalities of Indian television and has featured in many hit telly shows. She was also a participant of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi in season 8.

Have a look at her uber-hot photos here-

