Nia Sharma took to her official Instagram handle to share her desi Santa look. The gorgeous diva who is one of the sexiest Asian lady, never misses a chance to surprise her over 2.4 million fan following with sexy photos and adorable video. Recently, the lady shared her merry christmas video to wish her fans.

Nia Sharma photos: She is hot, she is sexy, she is gorgeous, she is one of the best known personalities of telly world. The stunning lady who bagged the title of being one of the sexiest Asian woman, never fails to entertain and treat her huge fan following when it comes to sizzling photos and mesmerising performance in the shows. The stunning lady who came to limelight after her character Manvi from Star Plus’s Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai became the household name.

We all know how active Nia Sharma on social media is. The Jamai Raja star Nia Sharma today i.e. December 25, took to her official Instagram handle to share her desi Santa look in a red Indian attire. The gorgeous lady simply looks cute as she shares her adorable video. Dancing on the Punjabi version of Jingle Bells, Nia Sharma simply slayed the video like a cute kid. Treating her 2.4 million fans on photo-sharing app, Nia Sharma’s latest upload garnered over 101k likes on social media. If you missed her latest Santa Claud video, here’s the sneak peek to the cute video of Nia Sharma:

On the professional front, Nia Sharma is currently seen as essaying the role of Arohi in Colors’ show Ishq Me Marjawan. Before this, the hottest diva of Telly world was seen in the reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. She was also seen in Meri Durga, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Tashan-e-Ishq, Qubool Hai, Udaan Sapnon Ki and Bhaag Bakool Bhaag as special appearance.

