Television hottie Nia Sharma is back with her sexy avatar. The stunning lady who is known for her fashion statements, took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest gym look. Treating her 2.4 million followers with a sexy gym look, the latest post has so far garnered over 78k likes on social media.

Nia Sharma photos: Television hottie Nia Sharma is back with her sexy avatar. The stunning lady who is known for her fashion statements, took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest gym look. We all can’t stop gushing about the picture that has already garnered over 78k likes on social media. Undoubtedly, the lady never misses a chance to make her 2.4 million followers go gaga with her gorgeous pictures and cute videos. Well, not just the remarkable acting is what makes us drooling over her but those sensual pictures with a die for expression, is all we want to make our day more happening.

In a white gym legging with black-grey coloured sports bra, her on the point sports cap is simply complimenting her latest gym look. Known for her amazing performance in Star Plus’s famour show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Nia Sharma is a perfect example of Fashion icon who never disappoints her fans. Be it Indian outfit with hot western touch, her way of carrying the look is all makes us go crazy for her. If you missed her latest sexy photos, take a sneak into the post here!

On the work front, the third sexiest Asian woman, Nia Sharma is currtently seen essaying the role if Arohi in Ishq Mein Marjawan. She became a household name after her show Ek Hazaaron Mein hit the top position in TRP list of Indian drama. She has also starred in Jamai Raa. Well, we cannot miss her powerpacked stunts in Rohit Shetty’s popular show Khatron Ke Khilaadi.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More