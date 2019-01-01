Nia Sharma hot photos: Arohi from Colors' Ishq Mein Marjawan, never misses a chance to make her fans go gaga when it comes to sizzling photos and adorable videos. One of India's sexiest ladies, Nia Sharma is the perfect example of beauty with brains as she knows how to make her fans stay updated about her personal as well as professional life.

Nia Sharma hot photos: Arohi from Colors’ Ishq Mein Marjawan, never misses a chance to make her fans go gaga when it comes to sizzling photos and adorable videos. One of India’s sexiest ladies, Nia Sharma is the perfect example of beauty with brains as she knows how to make her fans stay updated about her personal as well as professional life. The gorgeous lady who is always up with a new outfit and look, is one of the most popular Internet sensations.

The stunning beauty was in Goa to celebrate New Year 2019 with her fam jam. Nia Sharma, in fact, took to her official Instagram handle to wish and share her sizzling photos under the fireworks and cold breeze. In a shimmery silver coloured deep neck top with a black blazer, Nia Sharma’s on the point make-up simply slayed her New Year’s Eve look. Not just one, the gorgeous diva gave double surprises to her fans by posting her family picture in her sexy Calvin Klein outfit. If you missed her latest photoshoot and Instagram post, here’s the sneak peek to it:

On the work front, Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant Nia Sharma came to limelight after her show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and Jamai Raja hit the topmost position at TRP list.

