Nia Sharma photos: Television beauty Nia Sharma is one of the top-most beauties of Indian telly world. The lady who is currently essaying the role of Aarohi Kashyap in Colors’ Ishq Mein Marjawan starring Arjun Bijlani, Aalisha Panwar, Shoaib Ibrahim, is always up for new challenges. Recently, the gorgeous lady took to her official Instagram handle to share her sizzling photo. In the picture, Nia Sharma is seen wearing a black one-piece dress with black shades and not to be missed a hot red colour bag which simply complimented her look.

Rulling millions of heart with her killer looks and toned legs, Nia has been seen essaing the typical bahu roles in daily telly soaps. The gorgeous lady who came to limelight after she was ranked in the Top Fifty Sexiest Asian Women 2017 list. The beauty who is one of the known style icon of Indian television has huge fan following on internet. With over 2.4 millions followers, Nia Sharma’s recent post has already garnered 95.8 likes on social media in which she is seen asking her fans to share their credit card details as she wants to go out for shopping.

