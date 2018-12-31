Tv actor Nia Sharma, who is currently essaying the role of Aarohi in Ishq Mein Marjawan, is back to raise temperatures with her latest photoshoot. In the photos shared by Nia Sharma, she can be seen donning a Calvin Klein bra with an electric blue skirt. Before Nia, Disha Patani broke the Internet with her Calvin Klein photoshoot. Have a look at Nia Sharma's latest photoshoot here-

With a spectacular stint on Indian Television to yet again emerging as one of the sexiest Asian women, Nia Sharma has been one of the top newsmakers of the year With more than 2 million followers on Instagram, Nia is no less than a social media sensation and makes the fans go gaga over her everytime she shares her new photo or video. For her latest photoshoot, Nia found her inspiration in Bollywood actor Disha Patani and we ae stunned.

In the photos shared by Nia Sharma on her Instagram account, she can be seen donning a bralet by the same luxury brand that Disha endorses and creates a havoc on social media. Dressed in a black Calvin Klein bralet and bright blue flared skirt, Nia can be seen sunbathing by the pool and looks super hot while doing it. To raise the temperatures, Nia has left her hair open and is seen wearing reflector sunglasses.

Have a look at Nia Sharma’s uber-hot photos here-

Check out Disha Patani’s calvin klein photoshoot here:

On the professional front, Nia Sharma is currently essaying the role of Aarohi in Ishq Mein Marjawan. She rose to fame with her stint in Star Plus’s show Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and later participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More