As the year 2018 comes to an end, Tv actor Nia Sharma is leaving no stone unturned to end the year on a high note. In her latest Instagram post, Nia Sharma is giving major fashion goals in an all-black outfit. Dressed in a black top paired with leather shorts and knee-high boots, she has styled her outfit with a white t-shirt and red lipstick. No wonder, the photos are making fans go gaga over her.

Rose to fame with her stint in Ek Hazaron Me Meri Behna Hai, Nia Sharma has not just carved a space for herself in the television industry but also in the hearts of fans. Considered as one of the sexiest Asian women, Nia never misses an opportunity to raise temperatures with her sultry photos and this time is no different. On December 30, the diva took to her official Instagram account to share her latest photo that is setting new fashion trends.

Looking absolutely stunning, Nia is seen donning a black tank top with leather shorts and knee high boots. To amp up the look, she accessorised her outfit with a white shirt and a long beaded chain. With soft curly hair parted in the middle with a face of fresh and glowing makeup, Nia has nailed the look like no other. Sharing the photo with her followers, Nia revealed that her goal in 2019 is to have cheekbones appear without sucking cheeks or contouring.

On the professional front, Nia is currently essaying the role of Aarohi in Ishq Mein Marjawan. She also reflected a different side to her personality in the reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Have a look at Nia Sharma’s stunning photos that drive fans crazy:

