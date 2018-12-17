Known as one of the sexiest Asian women, Telly actor Nia Sharma is soaring temperatures in her latest photos on Instagram. The Ishq Mein Marjawan actor took to her official Instagram account on December 17 and shared photos from an old photoshoot. Dressed in a pink overcoat styled with minimal accessories, Nia looks super hot in the photos. Have a look.

Telly actor Nia Sharma has time and again earned the title of one of the sexiest Asian woman and never fails to stand true to the claim. Be it swaying the audience with her on-screen charm and appreciative performances to raising temperatures on social media with her seductive and sultry avatar, the diva knows to win hearts. On December 17, Nia took to her official Instagram account to share photos from an old photoshoot and we are completely in love with it.

Donning a pink wrap-around blazer with a plunging neckline styled with minimal jewellery and a hint of pink on her lips, Nia looks breathtaking in the photos. As she poses on a yacht and the breeze blows her hair, Nia’s golden locks that brushing her face are adding all the oomph in the photo. The photos shared by the diva prove that she is one of the sexiest actors in the industry and gives her competitors a run for their money when it comes to raising the hotness quotient.

Garnering over 70K likes, the photos are from Nia’s not-so-recent travel escapade and we are sure that the throwback photos will prompt you to go on a holiday. As the photos receive a lot of love and appreciation on social media, the comment section under the photo has been flooded with appreciative comments.

On the professional front, Nia is currently seen in Colors’ show Ishq Me Marjawan. Before this, the actor was a participant in the reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Have a look at some of Nia Sharma’s fabulous photos here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More