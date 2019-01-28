Nia Sharma is among the hottest actors who misses no chance of astonishing her fans with her stunning photos. The Internet sensation has a huge fan base and was also ranked among the Top 50 Sexiest Asian Women of 2017. The hottie recently took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest photo in a yellow sharara dress, have a look.

Nia Sharma photos: Nia Sharma is among the top actors who leaves no chance of quenching the thirst of her fans with her hot and sexy photos. Her style game is on a different level and her trendy attires is something one cannot is at all. Nia Sharma is among the top actors of the Television industry and hits the top favourites list of her fans every now and then. Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest pictures. In the photo, she is looking appealing in a yellow sharara dress. With long ethnic earrings and soft curls, the actor kills the Internet with her looks.

Currently, the actor is winning millions of hearts with her heartthrob looks in the show–Ishq Mein Marjawan in the role of Aarohi on Colors TV with co-stars Arjun Bijlani and Aalisha Panwar which is currently high on TRP charts. The actor is also ranked in the Top 50 Sexiest Asian Women of 2017 which itself proves that the actor is her fans favourite. Nia came into limelight and showcased her bold side in Vikram Bhatt’s web series Twisted in the year 2017.

Nia Sharma is also counted amongst the most daring actors who took part in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi in the year 2017 and ended being the top finalist of the show. Nia began with her acting career in the year 2010-2011 with the show Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha in the role of Anu on Star plus. Post to it, she appeared in a number of hit shows like Nayi Soch Ki Talaash Aamir Ke Saath, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja and many more.

