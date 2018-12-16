Nia Sharma hot photos: Nia Sharma never leaves a chance of surprising her fans with her personal and professional upgrades. The Internet sensation has about 2.5 million followers on Instagram which proves the heartthrob to be her fans favourite. In her recent uploads, Nia is looking adorable dressed in a red casual hoddie which is suiting her well.

Nia Sharma hot photos: Television star Nia Sharma is counted among the most good looking and hard working actors of the industry. The diva was ranked second in the top 50 Sexiest Asian Women list in the year 2017. Nia became popular after appearing in Vikram Bhatt’s web series –Twisted. Currently, the actor is working with Colors TV in the show– Ishq Mein Marjawan with her co-actors Arjun Bijlani, Aalisha Panwar.

Recently, the diva took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest hot photos. In the pictures, the diva is looking cool wearing a red hoodie with a stylish red hat. The hottie has complimented her outfit with a pair of cool sunglasses. Nia is an avid social media user and never leaves a chance of entertaining her fans with her professional and personal updates. The Internet sensation has about 2.5 million followers on Instagram and keeps her fans well updated by her upgrades. The hottie began her Television career with the daily soap–Kaali-Ek Agnipariksha and later in Behnein. In 2011, Nia appeared in the female lead role in the serial–Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. The diva also participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 and performed well in the show.

