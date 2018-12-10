Nia Sharma photos: Tv actor Nia Sharma, who recently emerged as one of the sexiest Asian women, is back to steal hearts with her latest look. In the photos shared by Nia on her official Instagram account, the diva is looking effortlessly gorgeous in a red hot avatar. Donning a red suit with ethnic golden earrings, Nia is proving that she can carry any look with absolute grace and charm.

After being titled as one of the sexiest Asian women, TV actor Nia Sharma is leaving no stone unturned to stand true to her title. Known to make jaws drop with her sizzling avatar and breathtaking photos, the Ishq Mein Marjawan actor took to her official Instagram account recently to share her latest photos and, needless to say, she looks effortlessly beautiful.

Donning a red suit with golden detailing, Nia amped up her look with golden dangler earrings and tied her hair in a low bun. As she strikes a pose in an ethnic avatar, the stunning lady is charming everyone with her infectious smile. Looking at the photo, one can assert that Nia can make any outfit, be it ethnic or western, look glamorous and super hot.

Garnering over 60K likes in less than 24 hours, the photo is receiving a lot of love and appreciation on social media. As the photo continues to go viral on Nia’s fan pages, social media users cannot stop complimenting her gorgeous looks and red hot avatar. However, this is not the first time that Nia stole hearts on social media with her sensuous avatar and too hot to handle photos.

Have a look at some of Nia Sharma’s photos:

On the professional front, Nia Sharma rose to fame with her stint in Star Plus’s hit show Ek Hazaron Me Meri Behna Hai and later starred in shows like Jamai Raja. With this, Nia has also reflected a different shade of her personality in the reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 8.

