As the year 2018 comes to an end, Tv beauty Nia Sharma has already started a countdown for the new year. To express her excitement for the same, Nia has shared a dance video on her official Instagram account. In the video, Nia can be seen donning a red hot avatar, looking absolutely gorgeous. Needless to say, 2018 has been the year of Nia Sharma and she is making the most of it.

Television actor Nia Sharma has been one of the top newsmakers of 2018. From ruling the small screen with her acting stint to emerging as one of the sexiest Asian women once again, she couldn’t have had it bigger and better. As we approach the end of the year, the diva has decided to bid goodbye to the year passing by with a stunning dance video. A few hours ago, Nia took to her official Instagram account to share her latest dance video and needless to say everyone is going gaga over her.

Twirling and turning in a red ethnic suit with hair parted in the middle and styled with statement earrings and red lipstick, Nia is a sight to behold in the video. With the added sparkling filters, the diva is making most out of the holiday season with a photo sharing app popular amongst Instagram influencers. Along with the New year wishes, social media users cannot stop complimenting Nia’s gorgeous looks in the comment section.

Have a look at the video shared by Nia Sharma here:

With more than 2 million followers, Nia is no less than a social media sensation and manages to steal hearts every time she shares her new photos or videos on her official Instagram account. Currently essaying the role of Aarohi in Colors’ hit show Ishq Mein Marjawan, Nia rose to fame with her show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More