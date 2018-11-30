According to a few reports, Nia Sharma was shooting along with Alisha Panwar for a special scene where both of the actors get chased by four wild dogs. Although, the team and crew trained the pack of dogs for the particular sequence but unfortunately Nia fell down while running and one of the dogs from the pack attacked her. The dog got on top of Nia and scratched her body badly. After being physically hurt, the actor broke into tears.

Ishq Mein Marjawan fame Nia Sharma recently got injured while shooting for a sequence.The hottie of television industry is one of the most popular actors currently and is ruling the telly world like no other. The dedication for her work and her love for acting was yet again proved when she accidentally got injured during a shoot for her daily soap.

Luckily enough, the dog did not bite Nia as it was already trained by the team members but she was deeply by the scratches. The team and crew immediately called a doctor and the doctor gave Nia a tetanus injection as a precaution. Nia Sharma herself confirmed the news to an entertainment portal and shared her bitter experience with media.

Well, this is not the first time an actor has suffered through this pain, Earlier, Reena Aggarwal who plays a pivotal role in Kya Haal Mr Panchaal also got injured on the sets of the show, after which she had to take a break for a little while. Fans should pray for her quick recovery as this is one of the most interesting sequence of the daily soap in which the storyline will take a twist.

