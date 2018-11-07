Nia Sharma Instagram photo: Nis Sharma, ranked as number 2 in 2017 in the Top 50 Sexiest Asian Women list, was recently spotted in a red hot bikini. The picture was uploaded by her on her official Instagram handle. It had a print of white patterns, with which she wore a classy white lace shrug, to avoid the tan!

Nia Sharma Instagram photo: Currently, Nia Sharma is one of the hottest personality when it comes to TV. The hottie is loved by many and has a massive fan following on social media, especially on her Instagram page. She recently uploaded a picture on her official Instagram handle, in which the hottie was wearing a red hot bikini. Her bikini looked quite unique, as it was not a simple bikini. It had a print of white patterns, with which she wore a classy white lace shrug, to avoid the tan!

Indeed, when it comes to styling Nia Sharma has always won our hearts. Earlier she posted a picture in which she was seen in a very hot magenta-black leotard. The picture was captured while she was busy playing with some sand. Her body is surely is the best example of being fit and healthy.

Though she gained stardom from the TV industry, her determination towards her body will perhaps give her bigger projects.

The secrets of her diet have revelled in an interview, in which she said she does not eat after 7-8 pm and starts her day with black coffee.

Interestingly, Nia was also ranked as number 2 in 2017 in the Top 50 Sexiest Asian Women list, which was released by British-based Eastern Eye newspaper.

