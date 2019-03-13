Nia Sharma who was last seen as essaying the role of Arohi in Ishq Mein Marjawan, took to her official Instagram handle to share her yet another series of beautiful photos from the shoot of her upcoming project titled Horr Pila. In a feather pink coloured dress, Nia Sharma is seen flaunting her beauty like a diva in the pictures that has garnered over 100k likes.

Nia Sharma hot photos: Television beautyNia Sharma, rose to limelight after her amazing performance in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behena Hai as Krystal D’Souza’s sister and Kushal Tandon’s lady love. Well, that is not an end to her pitara! The stunning lady was then seen flaunting her talent with her hotness in Vikram Bhatt directorial Twisted and Twisted 2 which was an erotic-thriller web series. Ever since then, the gorgeous diva has been staying busy garnering love and praises from her fanbase.

Treating her 2.7 million followers with a series of beautiful pictures, Nia Sharma gave a perfect surprise to her fans by posting her photoshoot pictures. In a baby pink coloured feather dress with a pearl neck-piece and co-ordinating make-up, Nia Sharma is seen flaunting her beauty once again in the images shared. Well, after giving essaying the role of Arohi in Ishq Mein Marjawan, Nia Sharma is all set to entertain her huge audience with the upcoming project titled Horr Pila. If you missed watching these stunning photos of Nia Sharma that has garnered over 100,438 likes on social media, take a sneak peek to it here:

Seems like, Nia Sharma simply loved Pink colour. Take a look at these pictures which are proof that no one can apart her from pink colour:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More