Nia Sharma sexy photos: Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behena fame actress Nia Sharma who was last seen as essaying the role of Arohi in Ishq Mein Marjawan, took to her official Instagram handle to flaunt her beauty. Well, we all know that Nia Sharma simply loves pink colour but not much were aware that the lady has a soft corner for frills and furs. In the latest pictures that went viral like a fire on social media after being shared by Nia Sharma on her official photo-sharing app, the gorgeous lady is seen wearing a white coloured dress with giant colourful sequins. Well, her smokey eyes, nude make-up and frizzy hair in the pictures simply made her outfit of the day look sassy and alluring.

Posing like a star in the series of photos shared, Nia Sharma, captioned the post as, for the love of frills and furr. With 2.7 million followers on social media, her fans were happy to see the lady shine like a star in the pictures. In fact, they even took to the post shared by Nia Sharma and went on praising her in immense number in the comment section. If you missed taking a look at the latest post of Nia Sharma which has garnered over 86,956 likes, take a sneak peek to it here:

