Nia Sharma barely skips a golden opportunity of flaunting her curves through on Instagram. The lady simply drove away out Monday blues in the yesterday's Instagram post in which she is seen wearing a baby pink coloured two-piece dress. Well, the pictures were liked by over 132k followers on the photo-sharing app.

Nia Sharma photos: One of the sexiest divas of Asia, Nia Sharma barely skips a chance of making us fall for her. The lady who broke the Internet after contesting in Rohit Shetty’s Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, is one of the most bankable beauties of Indian telly world. With her amazing performance in Karan Tacker, Krystle D’Souza and Kushal Tandon starrer Ek Hazaron Meh Meri Behena Hai, Sharma won millions of hearts. Her innocent characters have always impressed her huge audience who love watching her on-screen.

Nia is not only the famous Telly face but also known as the Internet sensation and hey! we don’t need to prove that. Surprising her 2.6 million followers on Instagram, the lady took to her official handle to share yet another sweet treat for her the fans who were eagerly waiting to see her outfit of the day. Well, the treat turned out to be fruitful as she was seen wearing a baby pink coloured two-piece dress that has frilled sleeves. Well, her sleek hair-do and perfect make-up were all that complimented the entire attire of Nia Sharma. This is not the first time that the diva has drove away from our Monday blues with such beautiful pictures. The lady captioned the sizzling post saying that although she is nervous for a new outing but confident enough to take over 5000 pictures.

If you missed this Instagram post of Nia Sharma which has garnered over 132k likes, take a sneak peek to the pictures here:

