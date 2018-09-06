Nia Sharma's latest Instagram post which surely make you hit the gym. In the picture, the hotness is seen in a hot maroon saree which has a backless blouse, paired with smoky eyes, curly hair and a hot maroon lip shade. The actor came to light after a very popular TV soap, titled Jamai Raja in which she played the role of Roshni.

TV actor Nia Sharma, who won many hearts in TV soap Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai posted a sizzling picture on Instagram recently, which has created much buzz on social media. In the picture, the sizzling actor is seen in a hot maroon saree which has a backless blouse, paired with smoky eyes, curly hair and a hot maroon lip shade.

The actor came to light after a very popular TV soap, titled Jamai Raja in which she played the role of Roshni. Besides, making her way in the TV department, the hottie also ranked Number 2 in 2017 in the Top 50 Sexiest Asian Women, which was published by British-based Eastern Eye newspaper, which conducts its annual online poll.

While most of us are trying to have that ideal figure, we forget that with exercising, we also need to eat clean. Nia in an interview to Pinkvilla revealed about her diet.

She said, that she starts her day with Coffee and consumes her last meal at 7 or 8 PM. During lunch, Nia said she eats a Chappati with sabzi.

On cheat meals, she said she loves to eat Chinese but due to skin issues and health issues, she avoids it. Though she said she is really fond of Hakka noodles, which she does not consume often.

Her post workout meal is parrot-beetroot juice, which improves Liver functioning, boosts haemoglobin levels, reduces Inflammation, helps In detoxifying the system and also improves Stamina.

