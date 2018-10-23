Nia Sharma latest Instagram post: Tv star Nia Sharma raised the temperature on Tuesday, October 23, when she uploaded a picture on her official Instagram page. In the picture, the hottie was seen in a blood red outfit while he was posing for the camera with a smirk on her face.

After the massive success of most of her TV soaps, the diva might toil for films

She was seen in various TV shows, such as Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Behenein, Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha. After the massive success of most of her TV soaps, the diva might toil for films, but that seems like far-fetched. She is famous for posting her intense workout videos and pictures.

As that toned-up body requires a lot of hard work and maintenance, Nia in an interview revealed that she takes a very good care about her diet. She mentioned that she does not eat after 7-8 pm and starts her day with black coffee.

However, she also said that she does not starve herself as that affects her skin a lot, instead, she eats proper meals and correct timings. When asked about cheat meals, the hottie said she eats junk food in case of dire craving and sometimes it is okay to have a cheat meal.

