Popular television actresses—Nia Sharma and Shama Sikander have been raising the temperature with their sexy and hot photos which they recently posted on Instagram, have a look!

Both Nia and Shama are amazing dancers as well

Two of the sexiest actresses from the Indian television industry, Nia Sharma and Shama Sikander have been all over the news for their sexy and hot Instagram photos! They leave no stone untruned to woo their fans and followers with their sexy and hot photos as well as videos which they keep sharing on their official Instagram account.

In the latest pictures shared by Nia Sharma and Shama Sikander on their respective Instagram accounts, both the television beauties look stunning in their sexy avatars! While Nia Sharma is dressed in in a sexy yellow lehenga with stunning silver jwellery, Shama Sikander is looking tempting in a leopard print top with maroon jeans and her black shades are making her look sexier.

Nia Sharma, who is currently seen playing the lead role in Ishq Mein Marjawan, has previously starred in television shows like Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha, Behenein, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?, Jamai Raja, among many others. She also took part in reality shows such as Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8.

She shot to fame after her sizzling and bold performance in Vikram Bhatt’s erotic-thriller Twisted and she is also a social media sensation. Shama Sikander, on the other hand, has been winning the Internet with her sultry photos.

She is best known for her path-breaking performance in web-series Maaya which was also directed by Vikram Bhatt. She has also worked in television shows like Man Mein Hai Visshwas, Baal Veer, Yeh Meri Life Hai, Kaajjal, among several others. Both Nia and Shama are amazing dancers as well and their sexy photos and videos set social media on fire!

