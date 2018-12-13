Nia Sharma Instagram photos: The television actor Nia Sharma was recently nominated in the fifth position of Top Sexiest Women according to a UK based magazine. She has done many television shows and she is seen in the songs on YouTube. She completed her graduation in Mass communication from JIMS, Rohini, Delhi. She has more than 2.5 million fan followers on Instagram.

Nia Sharma Instagram photos: Nia Sharma is slaying her fanbase by showing her traditional white suit look. Nia Sharma is looking gorgeous in the white dress and the caption of the photo reads “when you have bright sunlight you don’t need a filter on Instagram”. The actress is popular on Instagram these days. Nia Sharma has 2.5 million viewers on her Instagram account. In her latest Instagram post, she is wearing a white suit with a red dupatta and gold earrings. She is looking very elegant in the white suit. She has posted three pictures in her post. In the second picture she is flowing her suit and in the third picture, she is looking and now have added a filter on the photo. The photo has received more than 1 lakh likes in just 19 hours. She is looking extremely adorable in her latest post.

She is a television actress who has done many shows including Star Plus’s Ek Agnipariksha, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Zee’s TV Jama Raja. She was also a part a web-series called Twisted. The achievement of Nia Sharma this year was she came 5th in the Top 50 Sexiest Asian Women awards. Nia Sharma is portraying the lead role of Aarohi in Colors TV’s Ishq Mein Marjawan. She is getting a lot work these days with the kind of popularity. Not many people know this that her real name is Neha Sharma and she studied Mass communication from JIMS, Rohini, Delhi. She was also nominated in the Top Sexiest Women awards back in 2017.

