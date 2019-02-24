Nia Sharma recently took her official Instagram handle to share a breathtaking picture. In a teal blue lehenga and perfect makeup looks, the actor steals the show with her ravishing looks. In just a few hours, the pic garnered massive likes and comments which proves the actor to be her fans favourite. Have a look at the picture–

Television actor Nia Sharma is among the most alluring actors of the industry who leaves no chance sizzling the Internet with her looks. The actor is best known for killing social media with her photos and her outstanding performances. The Internet sensation has a massive fan following and keeps updating herself well on the Internet. Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram handle to share her sultry pictures. In the photo, she is wearing a teal blue lehenga with golden work which is looking alluring on her. Her highlighted hair with nude makeup is suiting her well. Moreover, blue eyeshadow with pink lipstick is adding more to her beauty. Nia Sharma rose to fame when she appeared in the web series Twisted and showcased a different side of her which was well appreciated by her fans. The hottie actor was also ranked in the Top 50 Sexiest Asian Women in the year 2017 list.

Currently, the actor is winning hearts with her outstanding role in the daily soap Ishq Mein Marjawan in lead character Aarohi with costars Arjun Bijlani and Aalisha Panwar. The actor commenced with her serials in the year 2010 with the show Kaali-Ek Agnipariksha. It is not only dramatic Tv shows, but the all-rounder also appeared in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 and became one of the finalists. Some of her Tv shows include Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Rasoi Ki Jung Mummyon Ke Sung, Behenein and many more. The hottie has a sartorial choice of attires and carries every outfit with utmost grace and glamour. The diva has about 2.6 million followers on Instagram and proves that the actor is still her fan favourite.

