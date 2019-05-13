Two of the sexiest actresses in Hindi television industry, Nia Sharma and Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya have set social media on fire after their latest photos which they shared on Instagram, have a look!

Television beauty queens Nia Sharma and Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya are known for her acting skills, are the favourite television actresses and without fail they both are too sexy and hot, here is proof! In the latest posts by both Nia Sharma and Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, both the television divas look sizzling and their sexy photos have been breaking the Internet!

Nia Sharma, who is currently seen in daily soap Ishq Mein Marjawan, is seen dressed in a sexy silver net saree. Her smokey eyes, the beautiful long earrings and the expressions on her face are to die for!

Her sexy silver blouse and the striking pose will make you fall in love with her even more! Nia Sharma is one of the sexiest actresses of Indian television who has worked in a number of television shows such as Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha, Behenein, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja, among many others. She has also participated in reality shows such as Comedy Nights Bachao, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, Rasoi Ki Jung Mummyon Ke Sung, among several others.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, on the other hand, is looking stunning in a white anarkali suit as she is in her hometown Bhopal and is looking breathtaking in her ethnic avatar.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is best known for her role in Ekta Kapoor’s Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and has previously worked in shows like Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Chintu Chinki Aur Ek Badi Si Love Story, Mrs. & Mr. Sharma Allahabadwale, among several others and is currently hosting the popular reality show The Voice.

