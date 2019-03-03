Television beauty Nia Sharma, who barely misses an opportunity of raising the temperature through her pictures and videos in a bikini, took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest uber-hot photos in a hot red coloured gown. Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai fame actor's picture has garnered over 81,712 likes within hours of upload.

She is gorgeous, she is hot, she is counted amongst one of the sexiest divas of Telly world. She is none other than, Nia Sharma. The lady who began her acting career with Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha in 2010, came to limelight after her shows Behenein, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja and Ishq Mein Marjawan hit the top position in TRP list. Well, that’s not it! Her amazing and fearless performance in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8, was highly appreciated by the audience.

In a hot red coloured backless gown coordinated with golden jewellery, Nia Sharma’s latest pictures are too hot to handle. Her messy hair-do with on the point make-up, Sharma’s pictures from the beach has definitely made her fans fall in love with her more. If you missed taking a sneak peek to the latest post of Nia Sharma which has garnered over 81,712 crore, take a look at the post which came as a perfect treat for her over 2.6 million followers:

Her talent is not limited to the reality as well as daily soaps, Sharma made her web series debut with Twisted in 2017 as Alia Mukherjee. She also made a special appearance in shows like The Player, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Qubool Hai, Bhaag Bakool Bhaag and Ace of Space 1.

