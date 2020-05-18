Nia Sharma has penned an emotional note on the demise of Aadat Se Majboor actor. The actor has requested producers to pay the dues of actors and daily wage workers asap so that there are no more suicide stories in the upcoming days or months.

Aadat Se Majboor actor Manmeet Grewal’s suicide has jolted the Indian Television Industry. Due to the coronavirus lockdown, many actors are out of work and the economic crunch is such that they have no option but to commit suicide. Amid outrage against producers for not paying the dues of actors on time, popular television actress Nia Sharma has penned an emotional note on her Instagram account for Manmeet Grewal.

In her note, Nia Sharma said that she did not know Manmeet personally but the news of his suicide due to financial crisis amid COVID-19 is disturbing. He was not the only person going through it. After all, we hear about the plight of our migrants everyday in the news. She knows many of her friends who are actors that haven’t been paid since a year or more. With mounting EMI and work being halted indefinitely, everyone is somewhere losing their patience.

Recognising that it also tough for the producers, Nia went ahead to request them to pay the dues of their staff asap, especially at this time, so that we don’t wake up to more such suicide stories in a few days or month. She added that she wishes to be so financially strong one day that she can help others.

One of Manmeet Singh’s friend Manjit Singh has revealed in an interview with a news portal that when the former’s wife found him hanging from the fan in his room and called for help, his neighbours refused to help because they thought he was coronavirus positive and that is why he must have taken his life.

