Aadat Se Majboor actor Manmeet Grewal’s suicide has jolted the Indian Television Industry. Due to the coronavirus lockdown, many actors are out of work and the economic crunch is such that they have no option but to commit suicide. Amid outrage against producers for not paying the dues of actors on time, popular television actress Nia Sharma has penned an emotional note on her Instagram account for Manmeet Grewal.
In her note, Nia Sharma said that she did not know Manmeet personally but the news of his suicide due to financial crisis amid COVID-19 is disturbing. He was not the only person going through it. After all, we hear about the plight of our migrants everyday in the news. She knows many of her friends who are actors that haven’t been paid since a year or more. With mounting EMI and work being halted indefinitely, everyone is somewhere losing their patience.
Recognising that it also tough for the producers, Nia went ahead to request them to pay the dues of their staff asap, especially at this time, so that we don’t wake up to more such suicide stories in a few days or month. She added that she wishes to be so financially strong one day that she can help others.
Not that I knew him, but the news about his suicide owing to his financial crisis is disturbing! (Needless to mention Migrants’ plight in the news everyday) Now, was he the only one going through it? No! Every living being is. I know many of my friends(Actors) that haven’t been paid since last year or more with rents and EMIs mounting, work this year clearly being halted indefinitely, everyone’s losing patience somewhere. I know, Producers have bigger risks and problems to deal with .. no clarity on the industry resuming Work any soon ,but still keeping up with the salaries of their huge staff , I totally respect that! Infact would thank them for generating thousands of jobs for us through the years, I could make a better life here. On that note, I’d just like to make a humble request on behalf of my fellow actors/ friends, other daily wagers that their dues be paid asap especially at a time when they need it the most so that we’re not waking up to more such Suicide Stories a few days or a month later!! I wish to be financially so strong one day that I myself could help people around. I rest my note.
One of Manmeet Singh’s friend Manjit Singh has revealed in an interview with a news portal that when the former’s wife found him hanging from the fan in his room and called for help, his neighbours refused to help because they thought he was coronavirus positive and that is why he must have taken his life.
