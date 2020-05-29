The Naagin 4 cast and the team has been in news for several days as a lot of assumptions were made about the ending of the show. Now, Ekta Kapoor has bashed all the rumours and put a video on twitter to clarify what is going to happen in Naagin 4 after lockdown. She apologizes to the team and the cast of Naagin 4 as she won’t be able to resume the story after the gap of 6,7 months. She said that there is no idea when will the shooting resumes but it is going to be very difficult to catch up on the storyline after a huge leap.

She apologizes to all the people concerned with the show. But Ekta also let the audience know that she will be back with the extravagant entry of the new season of Naagin and continue the show with new energy. She said that a fabulous ending would be given to the Naagin 4 and would close the show nicely. To which Nia Sharma said that she doesn’t need any explanation and she understood what is going on and how it is affecting everything. Nia also appreciated her gesture and understood well how she is dealing with it.

Earlier there were rumours that Rashami Desai said no to the character of Shalaka after the show resumes as she has been for a small period of time in the show. After that the rumours came that Nia Sharma is also leaving the show, eventually, all the reports found false.

