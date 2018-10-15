Television hottie Nia Sharma, who is now ruling the digital platform has even taken over social media with her sexy and sizzling photos. She first teased her fans with her stunning photos from her exotic vacation in Switzerland and now the television diva has been breaking the Internet with her latest photo which is just too hot to handle!

Nia Sharma has a huge fan following on over 2.3 million followers on her Instagram account and is one of the sexiest television actresses. Her photos and videos go viral and take over the Internet and this is what makes her one of the biggest social media sensations of all times.

Nia Sharma won millions of hearts with her breathtaking performance in Vikram Bhatt’s original web-series Twisted and Twisted 2 and gained immense appreciation for her bold performance in the series. She previously has worked in a number of Indian television shows such as Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha, among others but shot to fame with Zee TV’s popular daily soap Jamai Raja.

