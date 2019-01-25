Nia Sharma photos: Twisted actor Nia Sharma never misses an opportunity of breaking the Internet with her hot updates. Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram handle to share her selfie. In the picture, she is looking flamboyant and is posing in an adorable way.

Nia Sharma is among those actors who have a strong personality and leaves no stone unturned to put in her full efforts in order to indulge in the character. The hottie keeps on entertaining her fans with her versatile roles and outstanding skills and flourishes herself well on-screens with her roles. In her recent uploaded selfie, the actor looks lavishing in a sensual attire and the most interesting part about her photo is her super stylish neck piece which is currently drawing the attention of her fans on social media. With soft curls and bold dark lipstick, the actor again captures the heart of her fans with her classy and sassy looks. In just a few hours of the upload, the picture garnered massive likes and shares which proves the diva to be her fans favourite.

Currently, the actor is drawing the attention of her fans with her superb performance in the daily soap Ishq Mein Marjawan on Colors TV with costars Arjun Bijlani and Aalisha Panwar. The strong girl also appeared in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 titled pain in Spain and eventually made it to become the first finalist of the show.

Her bold avatar and sultry looks were very well witnessed and appreciated by her fans when the actor appeared in a web series Twisted in the year 2017. She commenced with her acting career in the year 2010 with Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha Tv show and has marked her presence in the industry very well in just 8 years of time span.

