Regarded as one of sexiest Asian women, TV personality Nia Sharma never leaves a chance to make the audience go gaga over her. On November 10, the diva took to her Instagram account to share photos in which she can be seen flaunting her look from an upcoming episode of her show Ishq Mein Marjawan. Donning a sexy white lehenga, Nia looks uber-hot in the photos.

Television actor Nia Sharma is a stunner and she knows it. Be it impressing the audience with her acting chops on-screen or ruling hearts as one of sexiest asian women, the diva has carved a space for her in the entertainment industry. Making the fans go gaga over her, Nia took to her official Instagram account on November 10, Saturday to share her latest photos in which she looks too hot to handle.

In the photos shared on her Instagram account, Nia can be seen sharing her glamorous look from an upcoming episode of her show Ishq Mein Marjawan aired on Colors. Looking absolutely breathtaking, Nia can be seen donning a white high-slit lehenga in the photo. Amping up the look, the diva has let her hair down and is rocking a payal with the overall outfit. However, it is Nia’s sexy expressions and bold pose that are adding oomph in the photo.

Shared just a few hours ago, the photo has already garnered almost 60K likes and the count is increasing every second. With this, social media users on Instagram have flooded the comment section under the photo with compliments praising her gorgeous attire and mesmerising persona. Needless to say, the photos are winning hearts and proving why Nia is one of the hottest personalities on Indian television.

On the professional front, Nia made her acting debut with Star Plus’s show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and later starred in many such telly shows. Portraying a different shade of her personality, Nia also participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi in 2017 and emerged as one of top 5 finalists. Currently, the diva is raking in appreciation for her acting stint in Colors’s show Ishq Mein Marjawan.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More