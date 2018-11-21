Nia Sharma Instagram photos: Television actor Nia Sharma is always on Instagram, winning many hearts of her near and dear ones. Recently, the diva uploaded a picture, which has created a buzz on social media. In about an hour, her photo received innumerable likes and comments. The internet sensation has about 3.4 million followers on Instagram.

Nia is wearing a grey one-piece dress with yellow stilettos, which complimented her well from every angle

Nia Sharma Instagram photos: Nia Sharma is counted amongst the most hardworking women in the Television industry. The diva loves to take challenges and is always seen doing experiments on screen. Recently, the hottie shared some sizzling photos on her official Instagram page. In the pictures, Nia is wearing a grey one-piece dress with yellow stilettos, which complimented her well from every angle. Her heavy earrings with subtle makeup simply add more to her natural beauty. Slight tone of Mascara and nude lipstick is like icing on the cake.

After doing Vikram Bhatt’s web series–Twisted, the diva became gained stardom and was ranked in the Top Fifty Sexiest Asian Women 2017 list. Recently, the hottie shared some sizzling photos on her official Instagram page. Currently, she is playing the role of Aarohi Kashyap in Ishq Mein Marjawan serial on Colors Tv along with her co-stars – Arjun Bijlani, Aalisha Panwar, Shoaib Ibrahim.

Nia has always been in her own style. being an internet sensation, Nia has about 2.4 million followers on Instagram, which proves that the diva rules the heart of many of her fans. The Jamai Raja actress started her career with the daily soap Kaali- Ek Agnipariksha. Not just in Drama, the actor was also a contestant in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8.

