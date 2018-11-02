Recently, Nia posted a new picture on her Instagram account and the photo has become the talk of the talk for all the good reasons. The picture has grabbed over 82,233 hearts so far and the numbers are mounting with every minute.

Television diva is once again the talk of the town, thanks to her red bikini

Nobody has ever imagined that Nia Sharma, one of the prominent faces of Indian television soaps, will emerge out as one of the most-talked-about and followed diva on the Internet. Mostly seen in the roles of a shy girl, the actor is entirely different in her real life. Talking about the recent times, the actor is considered among saucy and glamorous actors the small screen. The diva also deserves to be considered one as she never misses a chance to experiment with her looks. Recently, Nia posted a new picture on her Instagram account and the photo has become the talk of the talk for all the good reasons.

Domming a red rabbit-printed bikini, the actor is setting the ocean on fire where she is currently holidaying. Standing on a yacht, the actor has teamed up the look with a see-through shrug, which is adding the oomph to the look. Coming to her shades, well you certainly can’t afford to miss those classy pairs of glares. It has not been long since Nia shared the picture via her Instagram handle and it is already grabbing a lot of eyeballs. The picture has grabbed over 82,233 hearts so far and the numbers are mounting with every minute. Before we say much, take a look at this sultry picture:

Isn’t the picture just fiery? For all the fans, you must be aware of the fact that Nia’s Instagram profile is just jampacked with such posts. Here we have chosen some of her best posts so far:

