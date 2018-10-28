Television show Ishq Mein Marjawan actor Nia Sharma sways her fans always with her gorgeous looks. One of the emerging fashionistas from the television industry, Nia Sharma has become a social media star with her stunning photos. With a massive fan following of 2.3 million subscribers, Nia steals a lot of limelight with every post of her.

Television diva Nia Sharma slays it again with her gorgeous looks. One of the emerging style icons from the television industry, Nia Sharma has become a social media star with her stunning photos. With a massive fan following of 2.3 million subscribers, Nia steals a lot of limelight with every post of her. Yet again, the actor has mesmerized her fans with a mesmerizing photo. Nia took to her official Instagram account to post a hot and happening still of her where she can be seen donning a pastel colour lehenga.

Be it the hot chic look or the desi girl attire, the glam-girl rocks it all. No wonder why Nia Sharma ranked in the list of sexiest women in Asia. Known to raise the temperature with her sexy and sultry photos, Nia creates a buzz every now and then.

In this photo, Nia can be seen donning a beautiful pastel colour lehenga with a low neck blouse. She is posing in the most stunning manner for the lens and the fans can’t just atke their eyes off her. In her caption, she announced that her show Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai will soon be airing on Starutsav and she is walking down the memory lane as it is her favourite show.

The sizzling actor has a good sense of fashion and slays it everytime she experiments with it. Her style statement has now become an inspiration for some of the youngsters. With her undeniable charm and sensous looks, Nia leaves no stone unturned to impress her fans. This photo of her was shared a few hours ago and it has already garnered more than 16K likes with overflowed comments praising her beauty.

Here are some photos from her stunning Instagram gallery that will leave you stunned!

