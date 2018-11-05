After her red bikini look, Nia is back treating her fans with this steamy black avatar of her. The television fashionista used the classiest black denim to pomp her beach look and gave us major fashion goals. Nia Sharma is one of the sexiest television actors who enjoys a massive fan following of more than 2.4 million on Instagram. Here's the latest post.

Television diva Nia Sharma has once again taken the internet by storm with her sizzling avatar. Every time she posts a photo of her, she steals all the limelight with her hotness. Nia Sharma is one of the sexiest television actors who enjoys a massive fan following of more than 2.4 million on Instagram. Being an avid social media user, Nia uploads the bets of her captures to impress her fans. Be it the hottest bikini looks to the desi avatar, she knows how to make her fans go crazy.

This time too, Nia took to her official Instagram account to post a photo of her looking steamy as ever. Known to sway fans with her stunning looks and trendy fashion sense, Nia has once again become the talk of the town. The black hot outfit of her is raising temperatures all over and giving us major fashion goals.

Enjoying on a beautiful beach, Nia is wearing a black sports bralette with black denim shorts. This lit outfit is carried by her with utmost hotness. Nia has accessorised her look with long pearl neck piece and let her hair open. Striking a sizzling pose, the gorgeous diva is popping a million eyes.

As soon as Nia uploaded this photo, the fans went gaga over it. With more than 116,547 likes and overflowing comments, the fans showed their love for her. Television hottie captioned it her love for beach tanning. This is not the first time she has swayed fans with her hotness, Nia has tons of sultry hot photos of her which can leave anyone breathless. Some of the stills from her Instagram gallery are here:

