Television beauty Nia Sharma is known to sway her fans with her hot and sexy avatars every now and then. Ruling the social media with her astonishing photos, Nia Sharma has garnered a massive fan-following for her. Be it her vacationing album or her lip syncing videos, the fans go gaga over it and it spreads like fire.

Television and Bollywood hotties, Nia Sharma treats her fans with her mesmerizing looks every other day. Enjoying a massive fan-following of 2.3 million on Instagram, this sizzling star never fails to impress her fans with her glam looks. Taking the internet by a storm with her uber-hot looks is a normal thing for her now. This time too, the actor has created a buzz on the internet with her stunning look. Walking in a white torn denim, the diva is looking smoking hot.No doubt, the long black boots are adding all the glam to her look.

Once again she has taken over the social media by a storm with this gorgeous version. One of the most talented and hottest stars of the small screen as well as the big screen, she has only evolved for good. Treating her fans with her sizzling Instagram posts, she manages to hog headlines every time.

Call her a fashionista or fashion icon, all is justified for the trendy and iconic sense of dressing she follows. Be it the glam-chic looks or the desi diva avatar, she rocks it all. Nia took to her official Instagram account to post this photo of her which has set the internet on fire. The confidence with will she is walking and the sexy attire is looting likes like ever. No wonder why she was voted as the second sexiest Asian Woman leaving behind the hottest Bollywood diva-like Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

Here are some of the hottest glam looks of her that will leave you breathless:

The actor who initiated her career with Kaali- Ek Agnipariksha on the small screen and later featured in shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai has become one of the biggest social media sensations. Even after being trolled for her unusual choices by the audience, she takes a stand for her choice and speaks her heart out.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More