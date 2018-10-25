Television and Bollywood star, Nia Sharma is known to uplift the temperature with every photo of her. This time too, she is astonishing her fans with her hotness. On the occasion of her close friend Monica Dogra's birthday, Nia Sharma posted a collage of their photos which will surely leave you breathless.

Television diva, Nia Sharma took to her official Instagram handle to post a photo of her with Monica Dogra. On the special occasion of Monica Dogra’s birthday, Nia Sharma wished her with this adorable post. A collage of their hottest photos and a heartfelt wish would surely win Monica’s heart. It is very rare to see two of the most sizzling divas in one frame and Nia made it possible for her fans.

Both the hotties are looking extremely gorgeous in the photos. Be it the sexy chic look with denim and casual t-shirts or the classy diva look, the photo has it all. The friendship of Nia Sharma and Monica Dogra go back to the Khataro Ke Khiladi days when these two participated in the show together. Monica Dogra is a famous American musician who has been a part of 6 feature films. The gorgeous lady has been a member of the judging panel of India’s first English music talent show, The Stage.

Nia’s photo says a lot about the warmth of their relationship. In her caption, Nia has mentioned that their not being able to hang-out together pricks her the most. Although their circles are different, she loves her a lot and cherishes the moment spent together.

Nia is no doubt, one of the sexiest woman in the glam industry. Be it her on-trend fashion sense or her beauty, Nia slays it every time! With time, she has become an internet sensation and garners a huge number of likes on every post. In just a few hours, this collage of her has also earned more than 42,000 likes. With a huge fan-following of 2.3 million on Instagram, she never misses a chance to treat her fans with the best of her.

