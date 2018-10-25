Nia Sharma photos: Known to raise temperatures with her sensuous and sultry photos, Nia Sharma has shared her latest photo on Instagram. In the photo, Nia Sharma can be seen donning a white crop top with white pants and has completed her look with bold red lipstick and statement sunglasses. Needless to say, Nia looks gorgeous in the photo. The photo has received over 134,634 likes so far.

One of the hottest women in Indian Television, Nia Sharma never fails to charm the audience with her sensuous and sultry photos. Every time the diva shares her latest photos or videos, it ends up taking social media by storm reflecting Nia Sharma’s massive fan following and undeniable charm. On October 22, Wednesday, the Tv actor took to her official Instagram account to share her latest photo in which she is raising the hotness bar.

Donning a white crop top paired with white shorts, Nia took her ultra gorgeous look to the next level with statement sunglasses and bold red lipstick. As she lets her hair down and goes with the flow, Nia is leaving no stone unturned to make her fans go weak in the knees. However, it is Nia’a attitude and statement belly piercing that is stealing all the attention.

Shared just a few hours ago, the photo has received over 134,634 likes and the comment section has been flooded with comments appreciating her phenomenal looks and great style. Looking at the photo, one can state that Nia is a fashionista and makes a bold statement with her sartorial choices.

Rose to fame with her performance in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and Jamai Raja, the diva also garnered praises for her stint in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 8 and Indian web-series Twisted Season 1 and 2. She is currently seen in the show Ishq Mein Marjawan.

